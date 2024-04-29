Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 417 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $50,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $422.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $273.39 and a 52-week high of $442.80.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.86.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

