Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,334 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Ecolab worth $74,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.47.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $221.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $231.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

