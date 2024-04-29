Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.24

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 556488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $82.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

