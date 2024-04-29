Safe (SAFE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, Safe has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00004130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $54.16 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00087817 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00032601 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012800 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001558 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 2.59967697 USD and is up 6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.