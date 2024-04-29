Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sage Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,257,000 after acquiring an additional 208,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,319,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,271,000 after acquiring an additional 111,358 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,197,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,619,000 after acquiring an additional 47,537 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,005,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146,259 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 431,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 32,306 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

