Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Saia Stock Performance
Shares of SAIA opened at $428.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. Saia has a 52-week low of $247.63 and a 52-week high of $628.34.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Saia
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
