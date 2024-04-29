Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $291.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.58. The company has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,917 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,203. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.