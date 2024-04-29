Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Outset Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 6.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 36.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1,317.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 762,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter.

OM stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 102.50% and a negative net margin of 132.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CL King raised Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

