Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.1% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $276.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.45 and its 200 day moving average is $260.34.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.