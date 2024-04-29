Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $476,000 Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $86.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

