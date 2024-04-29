Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

