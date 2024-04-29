Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 914 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $173.69 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.42 and a 1 year high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.78. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

