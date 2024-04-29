Sargent Investment Group LLC Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,533,000 after buying an additional 317,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,082,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,246,000 after purchasing an additional 94,864 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in 3M by 10.1% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,062,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,935 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 1,273.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in 3M by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,944,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,630,000 after purchasing an additional 506,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $91.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.46. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

