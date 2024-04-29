Sargent Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,682 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Assertio were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the third quarter valued at about $10,045,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 489.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,225,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,436 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio during the third quarter worth $2,435,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,416,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 794,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 61,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

ASRT opened at $0.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $8.01.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Assertio had a negative net margin of 218.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $32.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

