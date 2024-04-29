Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Savills Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SVLPF remained flat at $10.71 during trading on Monday. Savills has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.
About Savills
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Savills
- About the Markup Calculator
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.