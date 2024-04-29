Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 833.0 days.
Sawai Group Price Performance
Shares of SWGHF remained flat at $38.18 during trading hours on Monday. Sawai Group has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26.
About Sawai Group
