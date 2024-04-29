Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 833.0 days.

Shares of SWGHF remained flat at $38.18 during trading hours on Monday. Sawai Group has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26.

Sawai Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals. The company offers generic drugs in various dosage forms, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injectables, tapes, ophthalmic or nasal solutions, syrups, and other forms for various therapeutic areas comprising cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, anti-cancer, urogenital organs and anus, chemotherapeutic and antineoplastic agents, respiratory system, etc., as well as vitamin preparations.

