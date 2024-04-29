SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Issue $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

SBA Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 67.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

SBA Communications Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $5.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.89. 779,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,396. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $263.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.01 and its 200 day moving average is $222.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBA Communications

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Dividend History for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.