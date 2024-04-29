SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Issue $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

SBA Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 67.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $5.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.89. 779,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,396. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $263.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.01 and its 200 day moving average is $222.85.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

