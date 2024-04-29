SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.09-$13.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.657-$2.697 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.00.

SBA Communications Trading Up 2.9 %

SBAC stock traded up $5.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.89. 779,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,323. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $263.08.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications



SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

