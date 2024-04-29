Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $49.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,295 shares of company stock worth $3,707,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 91,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 167,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.3% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

