Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is McAdam LLC’s 10th Largest Position

McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,160 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.32% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $27,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 232,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,660. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

