Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.59

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 25573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 695.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.