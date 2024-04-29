Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lessened by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 484,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 476,951 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.81. 1,014,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,130. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.26. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

