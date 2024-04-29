Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Raised by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,111,000 after acquiring an additional 472,584 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,876,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 802,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,538,000 after purchasing an additional 307,228 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,033,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 198,814 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.64. 589,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,038. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.60 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

