Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,952 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2,452.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 34,187 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $856,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,563,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $51.47. 284,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,871. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $53.83.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.