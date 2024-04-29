Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.26.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.