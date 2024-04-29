Scotiabank Cuts Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $50.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

NXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Nextracker Price Performance

NXT stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,366. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 72,441 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Nextracker by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nextracker by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 388,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 298,088 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nextracker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 188,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 57,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nextracker by 61.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 26,092 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

