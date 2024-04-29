Scotiabank Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $81.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QSR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE QSR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.71. 1,132,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,434. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.35.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,773,652.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,975,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.