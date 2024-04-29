Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,030 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 162.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SEA by 42.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 89.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

SEA Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 263.46 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

