Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025-1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.25.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -959.81%.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
