Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Sequans Communications Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:SQNS opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 1,218.46% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,497,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 953.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 285,916 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

See Also

