Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Up to $71.33

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.33, but opened at $73.81. Shopify shares last traded at $72.02, with a volume of 1,451,416 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.62.

Shopify Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Get Free Report

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

