Short Interest in 3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Drops By 17.3%

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 381,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
3SBio Stock Performance
Shares of TRSBF remained flat at $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. 3SBio has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $0.80.
About 3SBio
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 3SBio
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for 3SBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3SBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.