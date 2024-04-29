Short Interest in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expands By 19.0%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 901,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALHC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $984.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 898,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,334.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $80,098.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,999,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,097,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $57,985.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,334.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

