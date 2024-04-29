Short Interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Expands By 16.5%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBC opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.76 million, a P/E ratio of 97.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

