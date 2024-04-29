Short Interest in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expands By 54.5%

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.39. 3,530,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,817. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

