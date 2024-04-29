Short Interest in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expands By 10.8%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $471.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.16.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $372.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.53 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.36.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in argenx by 22.1% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 1.6% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in argenx by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

