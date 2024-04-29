Short Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Expands By 30.1%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,700 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 31st total of 759,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 110.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $918.97 on Monday. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $955.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $807.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

