Short Interest in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Grows By 30.6%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 8.6 %

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

