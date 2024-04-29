Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Decreases By 10.5%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AUBN stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $60.55 million, a P/E ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 4.44%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

About Auburn National Bancorporation

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 469.57%.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

