Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Increases By 30.9%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,300 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Banca Mediolanum Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $10.45.
Banca Mediolanum Company Profile
