Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Increases By 30.9%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,300 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.