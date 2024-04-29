Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Drops By 33.3%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $8.04 on Monday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.0947 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.