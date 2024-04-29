Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Increases By 19.1%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 168.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

Shares of Barry Callebaut stock remained flat at $1,500.00 on Monday. Barry Callebaut has a 52 week low of $1,330.00 and a 52 week high of $2,175.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,445.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,508.63.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

