Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Increases By 19.1%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 168.0 days.
Barry Callebaut Price Performance
Shares of Barry Callebaut stock remained flat at $1,500.00 on Monday. Barry Callebaut has a 52 week low of $1,330.00 and a 52 week high of $2,175.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,445.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,508.63.
About Barry Callebaut
