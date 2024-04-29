Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Drops By 29.6%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 274,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Bolloré Price Performance
Shares of BOIVF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.60. 6,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,789. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. Bolloré has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.
Bolloré Company Profile
