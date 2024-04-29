Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Expands By 40.5%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.80. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,173. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

