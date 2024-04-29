Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Declines By 29.6%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 182,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Cadeler A/S stock remained flat at $4.19 on Monday. Cadeler A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

About Cadeler A/S

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.