Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Declines By 29.6%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 182,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cadeler A/S Stock Performance
Shares of Cadeler A/S stock remained flat at $4.19 on Monday. Cadeler A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.
About Cadeler A/S
