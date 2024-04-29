Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Expands By 33.0%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Cannabis Sativa Trading Down 8.7 %
OTCMKTS CBDS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. 78,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabis Sativa
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.