Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Expands By 33.0%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cannabis Sativa Trading Down 8.7 %

OTCMKTS CBDS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. 78,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

