Short Interest in CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Expands By 10.6%

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,275,200 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 1,153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,752.0 days.

CanSino Biologics Stock Performance

CanSino Biologics stock remained flat at C$2.10 during trading on Monday. CanSino Biologics has a one year low of C$1.86 and a one year high of C$5.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.58.

Get CanSino Biologics alerts:

CanSino Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

Receive News & Ratings for CanSino Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanSino Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.