Short Interest in CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Expands By 10.6%

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,275,200 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 1,153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,752.0 days.
CanSino Biologics Stock Performance
CanSino Biologics stock remained flat at C$2.10 during trading on Monday. CanSino Biologics has a one year low of C$1.86 and a one year high of C$5.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.58.
CanSino Biologics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CanSino Biologics
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for CanSino Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanSino Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.