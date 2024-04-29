Short Interest in CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Rises By 54.8%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CLS Holdings USA Price Performance

CLSH stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,883. CLS Holdings USA has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Get CLS Holdings USA alerts:

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, that includes oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters; and provides toll processing services.

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.