Short Interest in CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Rises By 54.8%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CLS Holdings USA Price Performance
CLSH stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,883. CLS Holdings USA has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.
CLS Holdings USA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CLS Holdings USA
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.