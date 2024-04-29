Short Interest in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Grows By 57.5%

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMN opened at $11.01 on Monday. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $27,306.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,608,859 shares in the company, valued at $17,938,777.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 42,172 shares of company stock valued at $467,992.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 240,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 59,468 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 86.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

