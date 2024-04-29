Short Interest in HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Increases By 48.9%

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the March 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance
HUB Cyber Security stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,275. HUB Cyber Security has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
About HUB Cyber Security
